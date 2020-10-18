National Express Group (LON:NEX) Earns Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Express Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 348 ($4.55).

Get National Express Group alerts:

Shares of NEX stock opened at GBX 146.30 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 485 ($6.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 184.61. The company has a market capitalization of $955.52 million and a P/E ratio of -40.64.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 302,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £468,978.85 ($612,723.87).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.