Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1,456.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 106,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.27. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $338.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

