Netbox Coin (NBX) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $23,596.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00724296 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.01446565 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000600 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 76,679,396 coins and its circulating supply is 76,454,188 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

