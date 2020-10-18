New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $160.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDU. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.64.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of EDU opened at $164.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $173.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 548,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,337,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.