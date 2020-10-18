Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newcrest Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

NCMGY opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.77. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.