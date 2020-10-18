Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

