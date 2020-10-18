Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Raised to $16.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.97. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 16.20%. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.