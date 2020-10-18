NIKE, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rowe raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

