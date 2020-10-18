NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells $1,424,830.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $128.00 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $131.34. The company has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rowe upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after acquiring an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

