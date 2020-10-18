NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,962 shares of company stock valued at $103,292,012. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

