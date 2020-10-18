Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 20.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMR opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Nomura had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

