Northcoast Research Comments on Fastenal’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

FAST has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

FAST opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fastenal by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,724 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,812 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

