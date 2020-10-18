NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. NTG Clarity Networks shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 77,001 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.65 million during the quarter.

About NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions in Canada and Egypt. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

