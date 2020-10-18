Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 125.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,801.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $998,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

