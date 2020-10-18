Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $13.41. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 45,043 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NID. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 3,425.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,195,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 415,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,000,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 79,977 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

