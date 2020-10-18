NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,068,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $552.46 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.45 and its 200-day moving average is $401.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.