NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $172,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $521.45 and a 200-day moving average of $401.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

