Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OBSV. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Obseva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Obseva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Obseva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Obseva has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Obseva will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Obseva during the second quarter valued at $6,862,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Obseva by 23.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 36,859 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Obseva by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Obseva by 345.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 84,980 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Obseva in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

