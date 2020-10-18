OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Holdings Raised by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 42.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in OGE Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 54,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 238,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in OGE Energy by 349.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

