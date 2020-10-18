Oldfather Financial Services LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 356,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $185.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average of $164.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

