Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $128,901,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 366.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 921,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,291,000 after purchasing an additional 723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,831,000 after buying an additional 508,897 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $134.18 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

