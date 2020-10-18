Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 827 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 0.6% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,354,000 after buying an additional 150,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

WFC stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

