Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OHI. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 303,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 126,758 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 881,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after buying an additional 255,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,766,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,438,000 after buying an additional 458,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

