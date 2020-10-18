Oppenheimer Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Shares of QSR opened at C$75.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$36.48 and a one year high of C$92.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.09.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 130.50%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.24, for a total transaction of C$2,191,024.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,681,787.72.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

