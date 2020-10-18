Oppenheimer Comments on RMR Group Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RMR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.71 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.23. RMR Group has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $49.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $775,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

