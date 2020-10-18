Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 352.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 21.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 313,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

