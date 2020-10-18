Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PCRX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

PCRX stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $131,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,845 shares of company stock valued at $14,483,304 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 38.9% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 333,710 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,293,000 after purchasing an additional 318,464 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 9,164.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 216,746 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 50.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 627,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after buying an additional 210,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,366,000.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

