Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,637 shares in the company, valued at $25,689,539.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total transaction of $3,051,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 944,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,206,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,756 shares of company stock worth $18,569,240 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $246.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -89.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

