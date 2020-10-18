Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. Buys 50,000 Shares

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$61,800.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 2,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,180.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 37,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,830.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,475.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00.

Shares of POE stock opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.61. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.0885 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

