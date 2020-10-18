PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $42.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAR shares. ValuEngine lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAR opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $705.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

