Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $41.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

PSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $33.37 on Thursday. Parsons has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Parsons had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Carey A. Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $265,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,259. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,423,000 after acquiring an additional 358,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,666 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Parsons by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,710,000 after buying an additional 329,643 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,342,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Parsons by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 996,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

