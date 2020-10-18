PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.51

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.30. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.27.

About PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services.

