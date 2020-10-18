PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of PDLI stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. PDL BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The company has a market cap of $264.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. This is an increase from PDL BioPharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. acquired 8,703 shares of PDL BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,728,150.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $3,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,141 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

