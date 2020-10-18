Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research note published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYNT. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 321.40 ($4.20).

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 390.60 ($5.10) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 294.69. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 433.40 ($5.66). The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 1.93%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

