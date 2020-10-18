People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 117,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

