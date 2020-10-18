PlayFuel Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.31 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $65.18 million and $3.31 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001141 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.79 or 0.04884317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001877 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

