Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.54.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $666,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $780,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $627,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,203 shares of company stock worth $2,066,702. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PS. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pluralsight by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,947,000 after purchasing an additional 515,014 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 128.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.