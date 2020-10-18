Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 60 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom stock opened at $405.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.23 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 184.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total transaction of $2,088,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $5,132,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,918 shares of company stock worth $20,121,036 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.70.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

