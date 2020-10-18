Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,428,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $2,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $381.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.