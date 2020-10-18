Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $277,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,204.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,339.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,278.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,072.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.