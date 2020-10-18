Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after buying an additional 152,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $3,485,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

