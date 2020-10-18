Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.63 and a 200 day moving average of $164.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

