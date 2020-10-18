Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,525.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,436.75. The company has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

