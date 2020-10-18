Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 376 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 142.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 14.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 0.9% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 11.8% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.