Portman Ridge Finance Co. (PTMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) announced a dividend on Friday, October 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CIO Patrick Schafer bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at $63,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 36,469 shares of company stock valued at $45,407 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

