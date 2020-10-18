PPG Industries (PPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th. Analysts expect PPG Industries to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PPG opened at $137.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $138.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

