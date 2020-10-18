Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 57.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 159.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $104.26 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

