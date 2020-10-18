ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the September 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $162.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

