Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.54.

NASDAQ:PTI opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

