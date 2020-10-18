Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

PTI stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.72.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $183,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

